The condition of the workers after the Russian missile strike became known
Kyiv • UNN
18 employees of Nova Poshta took shelter during a Russian missile strike on Odesa, about 900 parcels were damaged, but the company is providing the necessary assistance to them and their families.
18 employees of Nova Poshta, who were on shift during the missile attack on Odesa, managed to hide in a shelter, said the company's co-founder Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, about 900 parcels were damaged.
The company noted that it is constantly in touch with them, their relatives and doctors to provide the necessary assistance quickly.
Russians hit a Nova Poshta office with a rocket in Odesa01.05.24, 23:33 • 55487 views