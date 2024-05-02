The condition of the workers after the Russian missile strike became known

18 employees of Nova Poshta, who were on shift during the missile attack on Odesa, managed to hide in a shelter, said the company's co-founder Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, reports UNN.

According to him, about 900 parcels were damaged.

The company noted that it is constantly in touch with them, their relatives and doctors to provide the necessary assistance quickly.

Russians hit a Nova Poshta office with a rocket in Odesa