The CIA director may have come to Moscow due to the threat of Russia escalating against NATO — journalist

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
05:20 PM • 7740 views
The CIA director may have come to Moscow due to the threat of Russia escalating against NATO — journalistVideo
04:36 PM • 8196 views
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24Photo
03:05 PM • 13802 views
Mindich gave Mudra cash to post bail for Halushchenko — prosecutor
August 25, 12:05 PM • 23712 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed
Exclusive
August 25, 11:07 AM • 23878 views
In the "Forrest Gump" case, bail for Mudra and Mykytas has still not been paid — HACC
Exclusive
August 25, 09:51 AM • 24097 views
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto
Exclusive
August 25, 09:25 AM • 24102 views
You invested money in a brand, but you could lose it: a lawyer warned about the main pitfall for businesses
August 25, 08:33 AM • 21159 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
August 25, 08:22 AM • 16529 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 36052 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.4m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
Russia claims that a U.S. military aircraft landed in MoscowAugust 25, 09:47 AM • 13724 views
In Poland, eight men beat three Ukrainians; the attacker wanted to give a "lecture on Volhynia" — mediaAugust 25, 10:33 AM • 12746 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 18662 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon02:06 PM • 15488 views
How to make tomato juice at home without a juicer03:14 PM • 15905 views
Publications
How to make tomato juice at home without a juicer03:14 PM • 16350 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon02:06 PM • 15707 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 18851 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 36049 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
August 25, 07:28 AM • 29249 views
Actual people
John Ratcliffe
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Mudra
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kramatorsk
Riga
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 52554 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 53092 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 93012 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 100612 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 95091 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Times
The Guardian
Brent Crude
FAB-250

The CIA director may have come to Moscow due to the threat of Russia escalating against NATO — journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7772 views

Journalist Michael Weiss suggested that John Ratcliffe may have come to Moscow to warn Russia against escalating against Europe and NATO. He linked this to GRU and drone activity.

The CIA director may have come to Moscow due to the threat of Russia escalating against NATO — journalist

American journalist Michael Weiss suggested that CIA Director John Ratcliffe may have arrived in Moscow to warn the Russian leadership that further escalation against European countries and NATO is unacceptable. Weiss wrote this on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

According to Weiss, the possible visit by the CIA chief may be linked to U.S. intelligence information that Washington shared with Poland, the Baltic states, and Scandinavia.

"If I had to place a bet, I would say that Ratcliffe is in Moscow to warn about Russian escalation against Europe/NATO," Weiss wrote.

The journalist drew attention to a noticeable increase in the number of suspected sabotage operations linked to Russia's GRU, as well as activity by Russian drones in Europe. He mentioned Germany, Bulgaria, and Romania among the countries where similar incidents had been recorded.

In Weiss's view, the CIA director's possible trip is unlikely to be related exclusively to potential prisoner exchanges.

"You don't need the CIA director for prisoner exchanges," he noted.

Weiss also described Ratcliffe as one of the most pro-Ukrainian members of the U.S. administration and said that he had played a role in assisting Kyiv with carrying out long-range strikes. The journalist drew a parallel with the events of 2021, when then-CIA Director William Burns traveled to Moscow on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The context here is important: Bill Burns traveled to Moscow in 2021 to warn Putin against... invading Ukraine," Weiss wrote.

We remind you

The American Boeing C-17 that transported John Ratcliffe to Moscow departed from Vnukovo for Riga. Before the visit, the United States asked Ukraine to suspend strikes.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
John Ratcliffe
Riga
Central Intelligence Agency
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Bulgaria
Germany
Romania
Ukraine
Poland