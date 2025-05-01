"The chief deal maker": The White House praised Trump after the agreement with Ukraine

The agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States regarding rare earth minerals is evidence of why US President Donald Trump is the "chief deal maker." This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

Last night, we were once again convinced why President Trump is our "chief deal maker." We have concluded a historic agreement to establish the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This is the first economic partnership of its kind for the reconstruction and long-term economic success of Ukraine, which will benefit both the United States and Ukraine. - Leavitt noted.

She also added that this partnership represents the economic interest of the United States in ensuring a free, peaceful, and sovereign future for Ukraine.

President Trump has made himself clear from the start. He wants the killings in this brutal war to stop. This agreement shows how interested the president is in ensuring a truly lasting peace - the spokeswoman noted.

Earlier, UNN wrote that First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.