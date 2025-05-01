$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

"The chief deal maker": The White House praised Trump after the agreement with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1854 views

The White House spokeswoman said that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth minerals is proof of why Trump is the "chief deal maker".

"The chief deal maker": The White House praised Trump after the agreement with Ukraine

The agreement signed between Ukraine and the United States regarding rare earth minerals is evidence of why US President Donald Trump is the "chief deal maker." This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

Last night, we were once again convinced why President Trump is our "chief deal maker." We have concluded a historic agreement to establish the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This is the first economic partnership of its kind for the reconstruction and long-term economic success of Ukraine, which will benefit both the United States and Ukraine.

 - Leavitt noted.

She also added that this partnership represents the economic interest of the United States in ensuring a free, peaceful, and sovereign future for Ukraine. 

President Trump has made himself clear from the start. He wants the killings in this brutal war to stop. This agreement shows how interested the president is in ensuring a truly lasting peace 

- the spokeswoman noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
Ukraine
