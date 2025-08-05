The cause of death of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne has become known

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. According to the death certificate, the causes were cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease, with which the musician had been battling since 2020. This is reported by UNN with reference to NyPost.

According to the death certificate obtained by The Sun on Tuesday, the Black Sabbath frontman officially died at the age of 76 "from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease on July 22."

"The death certificate was filed by Ozzy's daughter, Aimee Osbourne... in London," the New York Times reports.

Ozzy Osbourne confirmed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020. In recent years, he had to undergo several operations, including complex surgery in 2019 after a serious spinal injury.

Three years before his death, the musician shared his thoughts on how he would like to be remembered. In an interview with People magazine in 2022, the heavy metal legend said: "Survival is my legacy."

"I'm 73. People say, 'Well, you're 70... why don't you give up?' And why? People still want to buy my records. People still want to see me, so why should I? It motivates me to get off my ass and do something. I mean, if my career went south and I knew it was the end, I'd be very unhappy," he said.

Heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76, weeks after reuniting with Black Sabbath and holding a grand farewell concert. In their statement, Ozzy Osbourne's family said he died "surrounded by love."