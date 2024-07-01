The case of the former head of the Kharkiv Aviation State Enterprise was sent to court, it was established that the losses amounted to millions of dollars

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 67255 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 75554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96514 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176071 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221812 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136787 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364780 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180793 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149125 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197655 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 67267 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 62094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 75567 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 77092 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96522 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5636 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9364 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14109 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35362 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37117 views
The case of the former head of the Kharkiv Aviation State Enterprise was sent to court, it was established that the losses amounted to millions of dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19087 views

The case against the former head of the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise, who caused losses of more than USD 2.3 million through embezzlement and fraud with contracts, has been referred to court.

The case of the former head of the Kharkiv Aviation State Enterprise was sent to court, it was established that the losses amounted to millions of dollars

The case against the former head of the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise has been sent to court. It is about losses in the amount of more than UAH 36 million. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the NABU.

The investigation established a number of episodes of criminal activity of the former head of the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise. It is noted that the aircraft plant suffered losses of more than USD 2.3 million. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

Details

Two episodes of criminal activity of the former official are as follows:  

1) During 2013-2015, the official ensured that the state enterprise transferred EUR 553.24 thousand and over USD 1.93 million (about UAH 30 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the offense) to a commercial company for allegedly agency services for the sale of military goods produced at the facilities of Kharkiv Aviation. (a total of about UAH 30 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the crime) to a commercial company for allegedly providing agency services for the sale of military goods produced at the Kharkiv Aviation Plant abroad. However, as the detectives found out, the company did not provide any agency services to the state-owned enterprise.

2) In September 2014, the official conspired with his acquaintance to embezzle funds from a state-owned enterprise. He signed a contract with a foreign company controlled by his accomplice to supply the plant with two aircraft systems and ensured that the state enterprise transferred USD 472 thousand (about UAH 1.5 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time). (about UAH 6 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the crime) in advance payment. The accomplices subsequently misappropriated these funds, and to conceal their criminal actions signed an additional agreement to the contract on the impossibility of supplying the systems within the previously agreed timeframe.

Mukachevo Mayor Baloha detained: caught in corruption25.06.24, 09:42 • 12379 views

The NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU Office in Kharkiv region, served the former official a notice of suspicion over these episodes. Classification of the first episode: Part 5 Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The second episode: Part 1 of Art. 366, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

There is also information that the suspect voluntarily took the position of "deputy head for infrastructure" of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region.

Damages and losses in energy as a result of the invasion of the Russian Federation exceeded 56 billion dollars - KSE11.06.24, 16:55 • 20195 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
National Bank of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
