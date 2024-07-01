The case of the former head of the Kharkiv Aviation State Enterprise was sent to court, it was established that the losses amounted to millions of dollars

The case against the former head of the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise has been sent to court. It is about losses in the amount of more than UAH 36 million. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the NABU.

The investigation established a number of episodes of criminal activity of the former head of the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise. It is noted that the aircraft plant suffered losses of more than USD 2.3 million. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

Details

Two episodes of criminal activity of the former official are as follows:

1) During 2013-2015, the official ensured that the state enterprise transferred EUR 553.24 thousand and over USD 1.93 million (about UAH 30 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the offense) to a commercial company for allegedly agency services for the sale of military goods produced at the facilities of Kharkiv Aviation. (a total of about UAH 30 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the crime) to a commercial company for allegedly providing agency services for the sale of military goods produced at the Kharkiv Aviation Plant abroad. However, as the detectives found out, the company did not provide any agency services to the state-owned enterprise.

2) In September 2014, the official conspired with his acquaintance to embezzle funds from a state-owned enterprise. He signed a contract with a foreign company controlled by his accomplice to supply the plant with two aircraft systems and ensured that the state enterprise transferred USD 472 thousand (about UAH 1.5 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time). (about UAH 6 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the crime) in advance payment. The accomplices subsequently misappropriated these funds, and to conceal their criminal actions signed an additional agreement to the contract on the impossibility of supplying the systems within the previously agreed timeframe.

Mukachevo Mayor Baloha detained: caught in corruption

The NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU Office in Kharkiv region, served the former official a notice of suspicion over these episodes. Classification of the first episode: Part 5 Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The second episode: Part 1 of Art. 366, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

There is also information that the suspect voluntarily took the position of "deputy head for infrastructure" of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region.

Damages and losses in energy as a result of the invasion of the Russian Federation exceeded 56 billion dollars - KSE