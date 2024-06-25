Mukachevo Mayor Baloha detained: caught in corruption

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91807 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120403 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189632 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143529 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369267 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149642 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91812 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86684 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100679 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120406 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1432 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4684 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11854 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13489 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17462 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Mukachevo Mayor Baloha detained: caught in corruption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12379 views

The mayor of Mukachevo and the head of the district council are detained for a corruption scheme to sell a 3-hectare plot of land in the city center at a reduced price.

Mukachevo Mayor Baloha detained: caught in corruption

Law enforcement officers detained the Mayor of Mukachevo, Andriy Baloha, and the head of the Mukachevo District Council, Mykhailo Lanyo. They were found to be involved in corruption schemes during  the sale of a land plot in the city center. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

"SBU officers, together with the NABU and SAPO, exposed the mayor and the head of the district council of a city in Zakarpattia region for involvement in corruption schemes. According to the case materials, the officials abused their official position to sell a land plot in the city center with an area of more than 3 hectares at a reduced price," the SBU said in a statement. 

According to the SBU, the organizer of the scheme is the head of the district council and an influential figure in the region's criminal community. In the past, he was twice elected to the Parliament, including as a member of the now banned Party of Regions.

According to the investigation, at the city council session, the mayor ensured that the decision to sell the land plot was made at a price that was almost 9 times lower. The buyer of the land plot was a private company, whose actual controller is the head of the district council.

The reason for this was an expert monetary valuation with an understated value of the land plot. According to the case file, the owners of the appraiser company were bribed for the "understated conclusion".

"As a result of such transactions, the land with a market value of UAH 84.6 million was sold for UAH 9.6 million,"  the SBU said. 

In addition, the mayor reportedly granted the company a 6-month deferred payment plan by personal decision.

SBU and NABU officers have detained the mayor, the head of the district council, and the former head of the municipal property and land relations department of the city council.

In connection with the crimes committed, the officials, as well as the two owners of the appraisal company and the appraiser, are being served with notices of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  Art. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps);
  •  Art. 364 (abuse of power or position);
  •  Art. 368-4 (bribery of a person providing public services).

Addendum 

According to journalist Vitaliy Glagola, the detention is related to a corrupt scheme to sell the Avangard stadium. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31