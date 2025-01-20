The case of Russian oligarch Shelkov: the director of an Austrian company was served with a notice of suspicion

The director of an Austrian company, a native of Russia, was served a notice of suspicion of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine, tax evasion and legalization of property obtained by criminal means, UNN reports with reference to the BES.

It has been established that the suspect, as a member of an organized criminal group, was the director of an Austrian company, and entered into foreign economic contracts and additional agreements for the supply of strategic titanium-containing raw materials with the Demurinsky GOK, owned by Russian oligarch Shelkov - the statement said.

As you know, the products were exported at reduced prices, thus reducing the amount of income tax paid by the plant. At the same time, the products were actually sent to Russian and Belarusian companies.

Thus, titanium-containing raw materials from Demurinsky GOK were supplied to Russian enterprises directly involved in the production of weapons for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The woman was served a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses stipulated by articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Earlier , UNN wrote that the Cabinet of Ministers included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by the sanctioned Russian Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization objects. Earlier, the plant's property was seized, and its assets were transferred to the State Property Fund.