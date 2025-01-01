The case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement: a suspect is extradited from Bulgaria

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 78991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 78991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156580 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156580 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132246 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137158 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137158 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176846 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176846 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111755 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111755 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104650 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114011 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136566 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 135959 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135959 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 69622 views

05:55 PM • 69622 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 104712 views

06:08 PM • 104712 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 106918 views

06:35 PM • 106918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156580 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185102 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135929 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136535 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144623 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136144 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153192 views
The case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement: a suspect is extradited from Bulgaria

The case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement: a suspect is extradited from Bulgaria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26560 views

The head of a private company suspected of embezzling UAH 94.8 million in the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia was extradited from Bulgaria. The HACC imposed on her a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million.

A suspect in the case of embezzlement of almost UAH 95 million in transformers during the war was extradited from Bulgaria. The HACC imposed on her a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

"The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office, have secured the extradition to Ukraine of one of the members of an organized group whose activities led to the seizure of UAH 94.8 million in the purchase of transformers during martial law. We are talking about the head of a private company that illegally won the  tender for the supply of transformers to Ukrzaliznytsia JSC at artificially high prices," the statement said.

It is noted that the extradition took place thanks to cooperation with the competent authorities of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Poland.

"The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed with the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million," the SAPO informs.

Case details

The investigation established that the organized group was established in 2021 to control the funds of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

Between June and December 2022, the head of the OC, through controlled officials of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, ensured the selection of a predetermined company as a supplier of power transformers. The transformers were supplied at an inflated price, purchased through a shell company from a manufacturer partially owned by legal entities from Russia, and resold to UZ at twice the price.

As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses of UAH 94.8 million, which were seized by the perpetrators.

Addendum

In April 2024, the NABU and SAPO detained SBU official Artem Shyl, who, according to the investigation, heads an organized group to embezzle almost UAH 95 million for the purchase of transformers during martial law.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

