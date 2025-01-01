The case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement: a suspect is extradited from Bulgaria

A suspect in the case of embezzlement of almost UAH 95 million in transformers during the war was extradited from Bulgaria. The HACC imposed on her a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

"The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office, have secured the extradition to Ukraine of one of the members of an organized group whose activities led to the seizure of UAH 94.8 million in the purchase of transformers during martial law. We are talking about the head of a private company that illegally won the tender for the supply of transformers to Ukrzaliznytsia JSC at artificially high prices," the statement said.

It is noted that the extradition took place thanks to cooperation with the competent authorities of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Poland.

"The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed with the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million," the SAPO informs.

Case details

The investigation established that the organized group was established in 2021 to control the funds of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

Between June and December 2022, the head of the OC, through controlled officials of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, ensured the selection of a predetermined company as a supplier of power transformers. The transformers were supplied at an inflated price, purchased through a shell company from a manufacturer partially owned by legal entities from Russia, and resold to UZ at twice the price.

As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses of UAH 94.8 million, which were seized by the perpetrators.

Addendum

In April 2024, the NABU and SAPO detained SBU official Artem Shyl, who, according to the investigation, heads an organized group to embezzle almost UAH 95 million for the purchase of transformers during martial law.