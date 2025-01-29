The capital's scandal: why Klitschko and Tkachenko “quarreled”, all the statements and accusations

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in an address to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused KCMA head Timur Tkachenko of blocking key economic issues and trying to take over the powers of the mayor. Tkachenko, for his part, called the accusations "empty" and said that the military administration would do for Kyiv residents what the mayor's office cannot do, UNN reports.

I am addressing the President of Ukraine. While you, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are focused on the war and the defense of Ukraine, people around you are tirelessly engaged in political intrigue. And these processes are becoming critical. I want the people of Kyiv to understand what is happening. Today there is an attempt to unbalance the power in Kyiv and destroy the local government of the capital. The appointment of the head of the KCMA violates the Presidential Decree "On Military Administrations of February 24, 2022" - Klitschko said.

He noted that the replacement of combat generals with a chief who has no military education or experience for no apparent reason raises doubts about his ability to perform tasks in the field of defense, public security and order.

Also, according to him, the KCMA does not consider important documents, including the restoration of houses, compensation for affected residents, restoration of infrastructure, and others.

This destabilizes the city's governance and threatens the life support of the capital. At the same time, he is trying to take over the powers of the mayor, the city council and the KCSA, violating the law. As a reminder, the military administration is a temporary body that is supposed to deal with defense and security, not usurpation of power - Klitschko added.

Tkachenko said he believes Klitschko's accusations are "empty" and said that yesterday he had a conversation with him about what needs to be done and what the priorities of the military administration are.

Therefore, the military administration will do for Kyiv residents what the city hall cannot do. We will solve the city's problems and help Kyiv residents. Today, together with the people of Kyiv, we discussed the operation of public transport during the alarms. We are looking for a comprehensive solution together with the military. Of course, the safety of Kyiv residents comes first. We are also introducing a working group for transparency and accountability, despite the resistance of the city authorities - Tkachenko said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Popko from the post of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Timur Tkachenko is appointed as the new head of the Kyiv MBA.