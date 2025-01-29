The capital's scandal: why Klitschko and Tkachenko “quarreled”, all the statements and accusations

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The capital's scandal: why Klitschko and Tkachenko “quarreled”, all the statements and accusations

The capital's scandal: why Klitschko and Tkachenko “quarreled”, all the statements and accusations

Vitali Klitschko appealed to Zelensky, accusing KCMA head Timur Tkachenko of blocking the city's work and exceeding his authority. Tkachenko denied the accusations and promised to solve the problems of Kyiv residents.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in an address to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused KCMA head Timur Tkachenko of blocking key economic issues and trying to take over the powers of the mayor. Tkachenko, for his part, called the accusations "empty" and said that the military administration would do for Kyiv residents what the mayor's office cannot do, UNN reports.

I am addressing the President of Ukraine. While you, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are focused on the war and the defense of Ukraine, people around you are tirelessly engaged in political intrigue. And these processes are becoming critical. I want the people of Kyiv to understand what is happening. Today there is an attempt to unbalance the power in Kyiv and destroy the local government of the capital. The appointment of the head of the KCMA violates the Presidential Decree "On Military Administrations of February 24, 2022" 

- Klitschko said.

He noted that the replacement of combat generals with a chief who has no military education or experience for no apparent reason raises doubts about his ability to perform tasks in the field of defense, public security and order.

Also, according to him, the KCMA does not consider important documents, including the restoration of houses, compensation for affected residents, restoration of infrastructure, and others.

This destabilizes the city's governance and threatens the life support of the capital. At the same time, he is trying to take over the powers of the mayor, the city council and the KCSA, violating the law. As a reminder, the military administration is a temporary body that is supposed to deal with defense and security, not usurpation of power 

- Klitschko added.

Tkachenko said he believes Klitschko's accusations are "empty" and said that yesterday he had a conversation with him about what needs to be done and what the priorities of the military administration are.

Therefore, the military administration will do for Kyiv residents what the city hall cannot do. We will solve the city's problems and help Kyiv residents. Today, together with the people of Kyiv, we discussed the operation of public transport during the alarms. We are looking for a comprehensive solution together with the military. Of course, the safety of Kyiv residents comes first. We are also introducing a working group for transparency and accountability, despite the resistance of the city authorities 

- Tkachenko said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Popko from the post of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Timur Tkachenko is appointed as the new head of the Kyiv MBA.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising