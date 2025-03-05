The Cabinet responded to the petition regarding the blocking of Russian music: there are no grounds for a ban in the legislation
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet responded to the petition about blocking Russian music, explaining the lack of legal grounds for a ban. Ukraine is working on harmonizing its legislation with EU norms for possible restrictions on content from the aggressor country.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine responded to the petition regarding the blocking of Russian music, explaining that there are currently no legal grounds for its prohibition.
This is stated in the response to the appeal
Details
Currently, international law, Ukrainian legislation, and the broadcasting rules of foreign platforms lack legal grounds for banning or other forms of restriction of musical products based on language criteria
At the same time, it is noted that in order to ensure information and national security of Ukraine, there is a need to improve the regulatory and legislative framework, particularly by introducing measures aimed at restricting the free dissemination of content from the aggressor country, including musical works, songs, music videos, etc.
Therefore, for this purpose, the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) have come into force in the member states of the European Union. They are, in particular, aimed at reducing potential systemic risks and threats to democratic processes in the member states of the European Union, ensuring citizens' rights and freedom of speech.
In this regard, Ukraine is interested in harmonizing domestic legislation with the norms of European Union legislation, particularly in the field of digital development, so the central executive authorities are working on adopting Ukrainian analogues of the EU Acts DSA and DMA, the provisions of which are to be implemented into national legislation
