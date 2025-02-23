Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating

Law enforcement officers are being checked in Kyiv after an incident in a club in the Holosiivskyi district. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, according to UNN.

Details

A video has been posted online showing a performance of music in Russian in a nightclub.

Police officers, including an investigative team, arrived at the scene and are working with the club's administration and employees. Information about the incident was registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports of the Holosiivskyi Police Department.

An inspection is underway, and law enforcement officers are preparing an appeal to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language for a proper response - the statement said.

