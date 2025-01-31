Ostroh mayor loses his post after scandal with Russian songs

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36381 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72442 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103623 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106906 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130784 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97796 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113684 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108139 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 36381 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153481 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11804 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113684 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138874 views
Ostroh mayor loses his post after scandal with Russian songs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28975 views

Deputies of the Ostroh City Council dismissed Mayor Yuriy Yahodka from his post. The reason was failure to fulfill his duties and a scandal involving the singing of Russian songs while drunk.

The mayor of Ostroh, Yuriy Yahodka, has been dismissed in Rivne region. 25 deputies voted in favor of dismissal.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the online broadcast of the Ostroh City Council meeting.

Members of the city council voted to dismiss the mayor of Ostroh, Yuriy Yahodka. The deputies made the decision during the 70th regular session on Friday, January 31.

The city mayor did not fulfill his duties under the law, did not control the activities of structural units and municipal enterprises, the initiators of the dismissal note .

The explanatory note to the decision “On Early Termination of Powers of Ostroh Mayor” states:

“During the exercise of his powers by Yuriy Petrovych Yahodka, the mayor of Ostroh, there were facts and circumstances that indicate that he violated the laws of Ukraine, the rights and freedoms of citizens.”

Including “failure to ensure the exercise of the powers granted to him”.

It is mentioned that at the end of August 2024, the head of the community, while drunk, sang Russian songs and attacked a woman who made a remark to him.

On August 29, a local resident heard Russian songs coming from the library, went there and met the mayor (Ostroh - ed.). A conflict arose between the mayor and the woman, after which she filed a complaint about bodily harm.

Subsequently, a pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Yuriy Yahodka acknowledged the situation . In October 2024, the mayor asked to punish him by depriving him of his bonus until the end of the year.

10 thousand for a poem or song about Bandera: Ivano-Frankivsk mayor announces contest01.01.25, 20:15 • 36934 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

