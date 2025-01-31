Ostroh mayor loses his post after scandal with Russian songs

The mayor of Ostroh, Yuriy Yahodka, has been dismissed in Rivne region. 25 deputies voted in favor of dismissal.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the online broadcast of the Ostroh City Council meeting.

Members of the city council voted to dismiss the mayor of Ostroh, Yuriy Yahodka. The deputies made the decision during the 70th regular session on Friday, January 31.

The city mayor did not fulfill his duties under the law, did not control the activities of structural units and municipal enterprises, the initiators of the dismissal note .

The explanatory note to the decision “On Early Termination of Powers of Ostroh Mayor” states:

“During the exercise of his powers by Yuriy Petrovych Yahodka, the mayor of Ostroh, there were facts and circumstances that indicate that he violated the laws of Ukraine, the rights and freedoms of citizens.”

Including “failure to ensure the exercise of the powers granted to him”.

It is mentioned that at the end of August 2024, the head of the community, while drunk, sang Russian songs and attacked a woman who made a remark to him.

On August 29, a local resident heard Russian songs coming from the library, went there and met the mayor (Ostroh - ed.). A conflict arose between the mayor and the woman, after which she filed a complaint about bodily harm.

Subsequently, a pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Yuriy Yahodka acknowledged the situation . In October 2024, the mayor asked to punish him by depriving him of his bonus until the end of the year.

