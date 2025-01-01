10 thousand for a poem or song about Bandera: Ivano-Frankivsk mayor announces contest
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Martsinkiv has launched a contest for the best poem or song about Stepan Bandera with a prize fund of 30 thousand hryvnias. The winners will be announced on February 3, the Day of the OUN Foundation.
The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, has announced a contest for the best poem or song about Stepan Bandera. Participants will have a chance to win one of three prizes of 10 thousand hryvnias each, UNN reports.
"Do you remember the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when the enemy was looking for Stepan Bandera alive in the Kyiv region?
Let them not only search for it, but also hear it from all social networks!"
I am announcing a contest. Sing a song or recite a poem about Stepan Bandera. The authors of the three best videos will receive a prize from me - 10 thousand hryvnias each," said Martsinkiv.
The contest will run until January 29. On February 3, the winner will be announced on the Day of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists .
