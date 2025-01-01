10 thousand for a poem or song about Bandera: Ivano-Frankivsk mayor announces contest

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, has announced a contest for the best poem or song about Stepan Bandera. Participants will have a chance to win one of three prizes of 10 thousand hryvnias each, UNN reports.

"Do you remember the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when the enemy was looking for Stepan Bandera alive in the Kyiv region?

Let them not only search for it, but also hear it from all social networks!"

I am announcing a contest. Sing a song or recite a poem about Stepan Bandera. The authors of the three best videos will receive a prize from me - 10 thousand hryvnias each," said Martsinkiv.

The contest will run until January 29. On February 3, the winner will be announced on the Day of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists .

You can send the video in the comments to the post here:

Recall

In Ivano-Frankivsk, after an incident on a bus where a woman insulted the city and glorified Putin, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv appealed to law enforcement agencies to investigate the case.