Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61109 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150779 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129224 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136716 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135158 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173129 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111019 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165615 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104526 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113976 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

10 thousand for a poem or song about Bandera: Ivano-Frankivsk mayor announces contest

10 thousand for a poem or song about Bandera: Ivano-Frankivsk mayor announces contest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36953 views

Ruslan Martsinkiv has launched a contest for the best poem or song about Stepan Bandera with a prize fund of 30 thousand hryvnias. The winners will be announced on February 3, the Day of the OUN Foundation.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, has announced a contest for the best poem or song about Stepan Bandera. Participants will have a chance to win one of three prizes of 10 thousand hryvnias each, UNN reports.

"Do you remember the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when the enemy was looking for Stepan Bandera alive in the Kyiv region?

Let them not only search for it, but also hear it from all social networks!" 

I am announcing a contest. Sing a song or recite a poem about Stepan Bandera. The authors of the three best videos will receive a prize from me - 10 thousand hryvnias each," said Martsinkiv.

The contest will run until January 29. On February 3, the winner will be announced on the Day of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists . 

You can send the video in the comments to the post here: 

Recall 

In Ivano-Frankivsk, after an incident on a bus where a woman insulted the city and glorified Putin, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv appealed to law enforcement agencies to investigate the case.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
kyivKyiv

