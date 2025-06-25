The Cabinet proposes to increase responsibility for unwarranted parking in places for drivers with disabilities

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law proposing to increase the responsibility for drivers for unjustified parking in places for drivers with disabilities. Fines may increase to UAH 5,100. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

"The draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Regarding Increasing Responsibility for Violations of the Rules of Stopping, Parking and Parking in Places for Persons with Disabilities" has been approved," the statement said.

The document proposes to increase responsibility for:

violation of the rules of stopping, parking of vehicles in places marked with appropriate road signs or road markings, where stopping, parking or parking is allowed only for vehicles driven by drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities (except in cases of forced stopping);

creating obstacles for drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities in stopping or parking vehicles driven by them.

It is also envisaged to regulate the obligation of drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities to install and use the "Driver with a Disability" identification mark on vehicles, together with information on the presence of a disability in the form of a unique electronic identifier (QR code).

Addition

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the fine for unjustified parking in places for drivers with disabilities is planned to be increased to 300 non-taxable minimums - UAH 5,100.

Let us remind you

Kyiv rescuers are facing problems accessing the sites of damage due to dense parking in the yards. the Kyiv City Military Administration instructed to inspect problem areas and develop a plan for the arrangement of anti-parking infrastructure.