The Cabinet proposes to increase responsibility for unwarranted parking in places for drivers with disabilities

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 3278 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18007 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 37410 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38822 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 61191 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97273 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97330 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113595 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120854 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122432 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 44893 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 45519 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow08:15 AM • 36062 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 49126 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 34181 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 34342 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 102495 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 144804 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 148186 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 186972 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 36259 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 44225 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 57324 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 131620 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 208462 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

The Cabinet proposes to increase responsibility for unwarranted parking in places for drivers with disabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The government has approved a bill that increases responsibility for unwarranted parking in places for drivers with disabilities. Fines may increase to UAH 5,100 and will be required to use a distinctive sign.

The Cabinet proposes to increase responsibility for unwarranted parking in places for drivers with disabilities

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law proposing to increase the responsibility for drivers for unjustified parking in places for drivers with disabilities. Fines may increase to UAH 5,100. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

"The draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Regarding Increasing Responsibility for Violations of the Rules of Stopping, Parking and Parking in Places for Persons with Disabilities" has been approved," the statement said.

The document proposes to increase responsibility for:

  • violation of the rules of stopping, parking of vehicles in places marked with appropriate road signs or road markings, where stopping, parking or parking is allowed only for vehicles driven by drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities (except in cases of forced stopping);
    • creating obstacles for drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities in stopping or parking vehicles driven by them.

      It is also envisaged to regulate the obligation of drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities to install and use the "Driver with a Disability" identification mark on vehicles, together with information on the presence of a disability in the form of a unique electronic identifier (QR code).

      Addition

      People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the fine for unjustified parking in places for drivers with disabilities is planned to be increased to 300 non-taxable minimums - UAH 5,100.

      Let us remind you

      Kyiv rescuers are facing problems accessing the sites of damage due to dense parking in the yards. the Kyiv City Military Administration instructed to inspect problem areas and develop a plan for the arrangement of anti-parking infrastructure.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietyAuto
      Oleksiy Goncharenko
      Verkhovna Rada
      Kyiv
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9