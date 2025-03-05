The Cabinet plans to increase the reservation of military conscripts providing utility services: the project has been submitted for consideration
The government plans to expand the reservation from mobilization for employees of communal enterprises to 75% of the staff. The draft amendments have been submitted for consideration by the Government Committee.
Up to 75 percent of the total number of conscripted employees in communal services - the corresponding expansion of exemption from mobilization is planned by the government of Ukraine in response to the previous petition No. 41/007551-24ep.
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the exemption from mobilization for workers of organizations that provide critically important communal services.
It is reported that by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in accordance with the implementation of support programs and ensuring the economic stability of the state, it was instructed to amend the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated January 27, 2023, No. 76 - "On mobilization preparation and mobilization" regarding the exemption of conscripted individuals.
This concerns changes in the possibilities of exemption during the mobilization of conscripted employees of the following types of enterprises:
providers of heat energy supply services,
centralized hot water supply,
centralized water supply and centralized wastewater disposal,
waste management.
The expansion will not exceed 75% of the total number of conscripted employees of the aforementioned economic entities.
According to the information from the Cabinet Secretariat, a corresponding draft regulatory act has already been prepared to implement the mentioned decision of the Ministry of Economy.
The act has been submitted for consideration by the Government Committee on Economic, Financial and Agricultural Policy, Strategic Industries, Fuel and Energy Complex, and Veterans Affairs.
Recall
The government has updated the procedure for exempting conscripted individuals and the criteria for determining critically important enterprises. The changes concern the consideration of mobilized employees, the terms of verification, and the cancellation of exemptions.
The Ministry has extended the exemption period for employees of agricultural enterprises until March 31. To obtain an exemption, it is necessary to meet three criteria, including a minimum salary of 20,000 UAH.
