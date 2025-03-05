The Cabinet plans to increase the reservation of military conscripts providing utility services: the project has been submitted for consideration

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111052 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171237 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344159 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173972 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145169 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196205 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124962 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108184 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
The Cabinet plans to increase the reservation of military conscripts providing utility services: the project has been submitted for consideration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19114 views

The government plans to expand the reservation from mobilization for employees of communal enterprises to 75% of the staff. The draft amendments have been submitted for consideration by the Government Committee.

The Cabinet plans to increase the reservation of military conscripts providing utility services: the project has been submitted for consideration

Up to 75 percent of the total number of conscripted employees in communal services - the corresponding expansion of exemption from mobilization is planned by the government of Ukraine in response to the previous petition No. 41/007551-24ep.

Reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the exemption from mobilization for workers of organizations that provide critically important communal services.

It is reported that by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in accordance with the implementation of support programs and ensuring the economic stability of the state, it was instructed to amend the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated January 27, 2023, No. 76 - "On mobilization preparation and mobilization" regarding the exemption of conscripted individuals.

This concerns changes in the possibilities of exemption during the mobilization of conscripted employees of the following types of enterprises:

providers of heat energy supply services,

centralized hot water supply,

centralized water supply and centralized wastewater disposal,

waste management.

The expansion will not exceed 75% of the total number of conscripted employees of the aforementioned economic entities.

According to the information from the Cabinet Secretariat, a corresponding draft regulatory act has already been prepared to implement the mentioned decision of the Ministry of Economy.

The act has been submitted for consideration by the Government Committee on Economic, Financial and Agricultural Policy, Strategic Industries, Fuel and Energy Complex, and Veterans Affairs.

Recall

The government has updated the procedure for exempting conscripted individuals and the criteria for determining critically important enterprises. The changes concern the consideration of mobilized employees, the terms of verification, and the cancellation of exemptions.

The Ministry has extended the exemption period for employees of agricultural enterprises until March 31. To obtain an exemption, it is necessary to meet three criteria, including a minimum salary of 20,000 UAH.

In Ukraine, the deadline for rebooking employees has been extended until March 3125.02.25, 19:37 • 118790 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
