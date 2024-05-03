The Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes: who was appointed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes: who was appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes: who was appointed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23418 views

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed new deputy ministers of justice, head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines, and head of the State Agency for Digital Development.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, as well as the Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drug Control and the Deputy Head of the State Agency of the Reserve of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram of the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Details

Melnychuk said that the government had appointed:

  • Inna Bohatykh as Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine;
  • Hennadiy Vovk as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control;
  • Oleksandr Kravchenko as Deputy Head of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization. 

The appointment of: 

  •  Konstantin Lopushansky as Deputy Head of the Zhytomyr RSA for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;
  • Valentyn Pabata as Deputy Head of the Chernivtsi RSA for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;
  • Serhiy Zenchenko as Deputy Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization. 

In addition, the dismissal of Denys Ihorovych Vashchenko from the post of head of the Romny District State Administration of Sumy Region was reportedly agreed .

Zelensky appoints Tyurin as new head of Khmelnytsky RSA03.05.24, 11:09 • 17061 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

