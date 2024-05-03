The Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes: who was appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, as well as the Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drug Control and the Deputy Head of the State Agency of the Reserve of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram of the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Details

Melnychuk said that the government had appointed:

Inna Bohatykh as Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

Hennadiy Vovk as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control;



Oleksandr Kravchenko as Deputy Head of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.



The appointment of:

Konstantin Lopushansky as Deputy Head of the Zhytomyr RSA for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;

Valentyn Pabata as Deputy Head of the Chernivtsi RSA for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;



Serhiy Zenchenko as Deputy Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.



In addition, the dismissal of Denys Ihorovych Vashchenko from the post of head of the Romny District State Administration of Sumy Region was reportedly agreed .

Zelensky appoints Tyurin as new head of Khmelnytsky RSA