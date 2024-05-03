Zelensky appoints Tyurin as new head of Khmelnytsky RSA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhiy Tyurin as head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration, according to Presidential Decree No. 268/2024 of May 2, 2024, UNN reports.

"To appoint Serhiy Hryhorovych Tyurin as the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration," the decree reads.

Sergiy Tyurin has been the First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration since January 2021. Prior to that, he was a lawyer and managing partner of the legal and consulting group of companies Institute Group in Kyiv.

