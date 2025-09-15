The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel appointments: who lost and who gained positions

The Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel appointments, including the appointment of a new head of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

As Melnychuk reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Sopiga from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense and reappointed him as Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers. Instead of Sopiga, Maksym Malashkin was appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Dmytro Makarenko was dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre and appointed Head of this service.

Iryna Postolovska was also dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine for European Integration, and Vita Shapovalova from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed the commanders of the 17th and 20th corps, Volodymyr Silenko and Maksym Kitugin, due to omissions in troop management. This led to losses of personnel and territories in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka directions.