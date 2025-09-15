$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 19627 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 20138 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 24755 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 27715 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 58696 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 37202 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32912 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36485 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58833 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel appointments: who lost and who gained positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1690 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made personnel changes, appointing Dmytro Makarenko as the head of Derzhheokadastr. Maksym Malashkin was appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, replacing Ivan Sopiga.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel appointments: who lost and who gained positions

The Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel appointments, including the appointment of a new head of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

As Melnychuk reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Sopiga from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense and reappointed him as Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers. Instead of Sopiga, Maksym Malashkin was appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Dmytro Makarenko was dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre and appointed Head of this service.

Iryna Postolovska was also dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine for European Integration, and Vita Shapovalova from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed the commanders of the 17th and 20th corps, Volodymyr Silenko and Maksym Kitugin, due to omissions in troop management. This led to losses of personnel and territories in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka directions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine