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The Cabinet of Ministers is introducing a strict regime of budgetary spending cuts; UAH 70 billion has already been found.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The government is introducing strict budgetary spending cuts outside the defense sector. The UAH 70 billion saved will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces.

The Cabinet of Ministers is introducing a strict regime of budgetary spending cuts; UAH 70 billion has already been found.
Photo: t.me/Koretskyi_official

The Cabinet of Ministers is introducing a strict austerity regime for budget funds not earmarked for defense needs. The government is already planning to save about UAH 70 billion, which is planned to be allocated to financing the Defense Forces. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this during a parliamentary session, reports UNN.

Details

The government is also introducing a strict austerity regime for budget funds not earmarked for defense needs. As a result, we have already identified UAH 70 billion in savings, all of which will go, will be allocated to defense needs

- Koretskyi said.

At the same time, he noted that the government must fulfill all social obligations. 

Thus, there will be no problems with pensions or salaries. When preparing the budget for the 27th year, we must also proceed from the principle of maximum savings on every budget hryvnia. I ask lawmakers to actively join the process of drafting the budget for the 27th year

- Koretskyi added.

Let us recall

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" held a meeting with government officials, where they discussed funding for the State Budget, including for next year, and the need for €175.4 billion, up to 76% of which is for defense; the cost of the war is growing by about $15–16 billion annually, and the current €23.5 billion deficit has no confirmed sources of coverage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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