The Cabinet of Ministers increases funding for medical institutions and expands medical guarantees: what other decisions were made at the thematic meeting

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 12472 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 19943 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 18415 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 19058 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 37121 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 21811 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 23467 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22223 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24154 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 44870 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0.9m/s
67%
752mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 254896 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 254869 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 246225 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 243128 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 237399 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 12887 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 37109 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 30726 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 44865 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 41768 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhoto07:15 PM • 550 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced05:44 PM • 5530 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 10970 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 28248 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 41338 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
SWIFT

The Cabinet of Ministers increases funding for medical institutions and expands medical guarantees: what other decisions were made at the thematic meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of decisions regarding the financing of medical institutions, the expansion of the Medical Guarantees Program, and the improvement of healthcare. In particular, the reduction coefficients for primary care in combat zones were canceled, and the procurement of medical devices was streamlined.

The Cabinet of Ministers increases funding for medical institutions and expands medical guarantees: what other decisions were made at the thematic meeting

The Cabinet of Ministers at today's meeting adopted a number of decisions related to medicine, in particular regarding the financing of medical institutions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

... at the regular thematic meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to medicine, first of all, we are increasing the level of financing for medical institutions. From now on, reduction coefficients (of appeals and declaration value), which were appropriate in rear areas in peacetime, will not be applied to primary care medical institutions operating in zones of active or possible hostilities 

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, a number of important decisions were adopted today, including:

  • the Medical Guarantees Program has been expanded - funding for civilian healthcare facilities working with seriously wounded military personnel and war injuries in civilians is being increased;
    • the process of purchasing medical devices for patients with cardiovascular diseases has been streamlined - as part of preparations for the National Health Check-up. This includes 14 items, including everything necessary for planned coronary stenting in patients with chronic coronary syndromes. Medical Procurement of Ukraine will be responsible for the purchase of approximately UAH 300 million;
      • healthcare measures in preschool educational institutions are being improved — in particular, requirements for the arrangement and equipping of medical centers and medical offices in preschool educational institutions have been defined. Thanks to this decision, kindergartens will be able to better care for the health and safety of pupils, foster a responsible attitude towards their own health, and provide psychological support to children and parents;
        • a resolution has been adopted that regulates the procedure for domino transplantation, including the search for first recipient-second recipient pairs, medical indications of the first recipient, and a list of organs that can be used for donation to the second;
          • the procedure for controlling medicines imported into the country as humanitarian aid has been standardized, and the procedure for declaring prices has been regulated. Both the direct manufacturer and the owner of registration certificates for drugs produced under contract at the facilities of other companies can form, declare wholesale and retail prices and enter them into the National Catalog.

            Recall

            The Cabinet of Ministers recommended that local authorities extend the 50% discount on meals in kindergartens for large families. The government also reallocated UAH 34 million for water supply to Mykolaiv Oblast.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            PoliticsHealth
            Mykolaiv Oblast
            Yulia Svyrydenko
            charity
            Ukraine