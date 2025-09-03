The Cabinet of Ministers increases funding for medical institutions and expands medical guarantees: what other decisions were made at the thematic meeting

The Cabinet of Ministers at today's meeting adopted a number of decisions related to medicine, in particular regarding the financing of medical institutions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

... at the regular thematic meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to medicine, first of all, we are increasing the level of financing for medical institutions. From now on, reduction coefficients (of appeals and declaration value), which were appropriate in rear areas in peacetime, will not be applied to primary care medical institutions operating in zones of active or possible hostilities - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, a number of important decisions were adopted today, including:

the Medical Guarantees Program has been expanded - funding for civilian healthcare facilities working with seriously wounded military personnel and war injuries in civilians is being increased;

the process of purchasing medical devices for patients with cardiovascular diseases has been streamlined - as part of preparations for the National Health Check-up. This includes 14 items, including everything necessary for planned coronary stenting in patients with chronic coronary syndromes. Medical Procurement of Ukraine will be responsible for the purchase of approximately UAH 300 million;

healthcare measures in preschool educational institutions are being improved — in particular, requirements for the arrangement and equipping of medical centers and medical offices in preschool educational institutions have been defined. Thanks to this decision, kindergartens will be able to better care for the health and safety of pupils, foster a responsible attitude towards their own health, and provide psychological support to children and parents;

a resolution has been adopted that regulates the procedure for domino transplantation, including the search for first recipient-second recipient pairs, medical indications of the first recipient, and a list of organs that can be used for donation to the second;

the procedure for controlling medicines imported into the country as humanitarian aid has been standardized, and the procedure for declaring prices has been regulated. Both the direct manufacturer and the owner of registration certificates for drugs produced under contract at the facilities of other companies can form, declare wholesale and retail prices and enter them into the National Catalog.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers recommended that local authorities extend the 50% discount on meals in kindergartens for large families. The government also reallocated UAH 34 million for water supply to Mykolaiv Oblast.