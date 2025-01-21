The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Development and reduced the number of various state bodies

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 110602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 107209 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 115206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117401 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 142426 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 143194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103967 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113587 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117056 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100909 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124919 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 83755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100792 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 86637 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 110602 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 142426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 143194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 163123 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 86637 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124919 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125578 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143506 views
Actual
The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Development and reduced the number of various state bodies

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Development and reduced the number of various state bodies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24388 views

The Government increased the staff of the Ministry of Regional Development by 70 employees. At the same time, the staff of a number of other government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, the State Statistics Service, and the State Labor Service, was reduced.

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and reduced the maximum number of employees of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Justice. In addition, the government has reduced the maximum number of employees of various executive bodies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the resolution of January 17, 2025, No. 52.

"To amend Annex 1 to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 85 of April 5, 2014 "Some Issues of Approval of the Maximum Number of Employees of the Staff and Territorial Bodies of Central Executive Authorities and Other State Bodies"," the resolution reads.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the number of employees of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine from 427 to 497.

The number of employees of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Justice was reduced by 20 employees - from 13272 to 13252.

The number of employees of the State Aviation Service decreased from 372 to 369.

The number of employees of the State Statistics Service's territorial offices decreased from 3959 to 3939.

The number of employees of the Ukrtransbezpeka apparatus decreased from 813 to 805, the number of employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection decreased from 7385 to 7365, the number of employees of the State Geocadastre decreased from 4046 to 4036, and the number of employees of the State Labor Service decreased from 2113 to 2103.

The government also reduced the number of employees of the Shipping Administration from 257 to 250, the number of employees of the territorial bodies of the State Environmental Inspectorate from 1541 to 1531, and the number of employees of the State Inspectorate of Ukraine for Automobile Inspection was reduced from 297 to 290.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from 612 to 662.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising