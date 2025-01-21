The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Development and reduced the number of various state bodies

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and reduced the maximum number of employees of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Justice. In addition, the government has reduced the maximum number of employees of various executive bodies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the resolution of January 17, 2025, No. 52.

"To amend Annex 1 to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 85 of April 5, 2014 "Some Issues of Approval of the Maximum Number of Employees of the Staff and Territorial Bodies of Central Executive Authorities and Other State Bodies"," the resolution reads.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the number of employees of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine from 427 to 497.

The number of employees of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Justice was reduced by 20 employees - from 13272 to 13252.

The number of employees of the State Aviation Service decreased from 372 to 369.

The number of employees of the State Statistics Service's territorial offices decreased from 3959 to 3939.

The number of employees of the Ukrtransbezpeka apparatus decreased from 813 to 805, the number of employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection decreased from 7385 to 7365, the number of employees of the State Geocadastre decreased from 4046 to 4036, and the number of employees of the State Labor Service decreased from 2113 to 2103.

The government also reduced the number of employees of the Shipping Administration from 257 to 250, the number of employees of the territorial bodies of the State Environmental Inspectorate from 1541 to 1531, and the number of employees of the State Inspectorate of Ukraine for Automobile Inspection was reduced from 297 to 290.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from 612 to 662.