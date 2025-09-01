The Cabinet of Ministers delegated representatives to the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction: names became known
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine delegated its representatives to the governing council of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. The first meeting of the Council is scheduled for September 3 to determine the principles for project selection.
The government has delegated representatives to the governing board of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Ukrainian side will be represented by the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych. All of them are professional managers with experience in attracting investments, negotiating with partners, strategic planning, and expertise in the field of subsoil.
Svyrydenko added that the first meeting of the Council is planned for September 3. She explained that at this meeting, the fund's council should determine the principles for selecting projects and other operational procedures.
Oleksiy Sobolev reported that the work of the joint US-Ukraine investment fund is progressing. A US delegation will visit Ukraine in September to identify investor companies, and Ukraine will auction licenses for mineral extraction.
