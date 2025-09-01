The Cabinet of Ministers delegated representatives to the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction: names became known

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 78 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 8514 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 72471 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 55166 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 98308 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 107433 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 98227 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 81868 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35194 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24810 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.7m/s
38%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 83403 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 82614 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 70646 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 68288 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 60423 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 72 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 22818 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 98278 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 107410 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 98215 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 10045 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 140192 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 270387 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 291361 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 286589 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
ChatGPT
SWIFT

The Cabinet of Ministers delegated representatives to the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction: names became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine delegated its representatives to the governing council of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. The first meeting of the Council is scheduled for September 3 to determine the principles for project selection.

The Cabinet of Ministers delegated representatives to the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction: names became known

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has delegated its representatives to the governing board of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. Among them is the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, writes UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The government has delegated representatives to the governing board of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Ukrainian side will be represented by the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych. All of them are professional managers with experience in attracting investments, negotiating with partners, strategic planning, and expertise in the field of subsoil.

- the Prime Minister reported.

Svyrydenko added that the first meeting of the Council is planned for September 3. She explained that at this meeting, the fund's council should determine the principles for selecting projects and other operational procedures.

Addition

Oleksiy Sobolev reported that the work of the joint US-Ukraine investment fund is progressing. A US delegation will visit Ukraine in September to identify investor companies, and Ukraine will auction licenses for mineral extraction.

Ukraine and Switzerland are starting the implementation of 12 infrastructure, social, and humanitarian projects. Funding totaling over 93 million Swiss francs is provided within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Switzerland
United States
Ukraine