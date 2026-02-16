The Cabinet of Ministers changed the size of the National Cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian goods

Starting from March 1, 2026, the "National Cashback" program will operate under a differentiated model with two cashback levels – 5% and 15% depending on the product category. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this approach allows for strengthening support for Ukrainian manufacturers in categories where Ukrainian goods face aggressive imports.

According to the agency, starting from March 1, 2026, cashback will be accrued as follows:

15% - on Ukrainian-made consumer goods in categories where the share of imports in the consumer basket exceeds 35%.

This includes, in particular, non-food products: cosmetics and hygiene products, household chemicals, home goods, repair and construction goods, pet supplies, stationery, clothing, footwear, etc. As well as certain food products – hard and soft cheeses, some types of pasta and cereals.

5% - on Ukrainian-made goods in categories where the share of imports in the consumer basket is less than 35%.

This includes, in particular: sweets and confectionery, non-alcoholic beverages, pharmacy goods, garden and vegetable garden goods, snacks, canned products, vegetables and fruits, fish and seafood, oil, meat, dairy products (excluding hard and soft cheeses), sauces and seasonings, bread and fresh pastries, flour and other baking products, frozen products, eggs, other groceries.

All cashback accruals, as before, go to the "National Cashback" card you selected in Diia; the accrual amount can also be checked in Diia. - the message says.

According to the ministry, over one and a half years of the "National Cashback" program, 4.9 million active users have joined it, and the volume of purchases of Ukrainian goods has already exceeded UAH 63 billion.

