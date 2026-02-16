The Cabinet of Ministers changed the size of the National Cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian goods

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
02:18 PM • 2294 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 11568 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 13752 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 31454 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 21999 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 27271 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 33893 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36566 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 74767 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 49093 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
74%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 26249 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 23941 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 21590 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10566 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 14163 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 6774 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 11561 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 31443 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 74764 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 124668 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Switzerland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10611 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 24664 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 28535 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 36437 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 34599 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Kh-101

The Cabinet of Ministers changed the size of the National Cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Starting from March 1, 2026, the "National Cashback" program will offer a 5% or 15% refund for Ukrainian goods. The cashback amount will depend on the product category and the share of imports.

The Cabinet of Ministers changed the size of the National Cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian goods

Starting from March 1, 2026, the "National Cashback" program will operate under a differentiated model with two cashback levels – 5% and 15% depending on the product category. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this approach allows for strengthening support for Ukrainian manufacturers in categories where Ukrainian goods face aggressive imports.

According to the agency, starting from March 1, 2026, cashback will be accrued as follows:

  • 15% - on Ukrainian-made consumer goods in categories where the share of imports in the consumer basket exceeds 35%.

    This includes, in particular, non-food products: cosmetics and hygiene products, household chemicals, home goods, repair and construction goods, pet supplies, stationery, clothing, footwear, etc. As well as certain food products – hard and soft cheeses, some types of pasta and cereals.

    • 5% - on Ukrainian-made goods in categories where the share of imports in the consumer basket is less than 35%.

      This includes, in particular: sweets and confectionery, non-alcoholic beverages, pharmacy goods, garden and vegetable garden goods, snacks, canned products, vegetables and fruits, fish and seafood, oil, meat, dairy products (excluding hard and soft cheeses), sauces and seasonings, bread and fresh pastries, flour and other baking products, frozen products, eggs, other groceries.

      All cashback accruals, as before, go to the "National Cashback" card you selected in Diia; the accrual amount can also be checked in Diia.

      - the message says.

      According to the ministry, over one and a half years of the "National Cashback" program, 4.9 million active users have joined it, and the volume of purchases of Ukrainian goods has already exceeded UAH 63 billion.

      Starting May 2026, the accrual of "National Cashback" will cease; if funds are insufficient, accrual will stop in January – Cabinet of Ministers24.11.25, 13:43 • 2741 view

      Olga Rozgon

      SocietyEconomy
      Animals
      Bank card
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Pharmacy