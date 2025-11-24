Starting May 2026, the accrual of "National Cashback" will cease; if funds are insufficient, accrual will stop in January – Cabinet of Ministers

Ukrainians may stop receiving money under the "National Cashback" program as early as January 2026, and in case of insufficient budget funds, this could happen in January. This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution №1510, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, the cashback transfer for December 2025 will take place in February 2026 only if funding is available. If funds are insufficient, accrual stops from January 1, and payment for December is not made. In addition, the resolution stipulates that cashback accrual for the next year stops from May 1.

Part. National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changed