The Cabinet of Ministers appointed new deputy ministers and a state secretary

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions during its meeting on September 1. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, informs UNN.

Details

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed:

Naumenko Serhii Mykolaiovych as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

Tokarieva Uliana Dmytrivna as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine;

Riabukha Olha Oleksandrivna as Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization;

Ohryzko Rostyslav Volodymyrovych as Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Recall

In July, Taras Melnychuk was reappointed as the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada. Kostiantyn Mariievych, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, and his first deputy, Oleksandr Yarema, were also reappointed.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed new deputies to the heads of two agencies: names became known