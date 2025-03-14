The Cabinet allowed ARMA to sell confiscated bonds to "Sia Royal Pay Europe", which is associated with the Russian bookmaker "1xBet"
The Cabinet allowed ARMA to sell confiscated bonds worth UAH 1.8 billion from Royal Pay Europe. The funds will go to the fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the aggression of the Russian Federation.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency to sell bonds worth almost UAH 1.8 billion seized by the court to the state, which belonged to the company "Sia Royal Pay Europe", which is associated with the Russian bookmaker "1xBet". This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
"Work on asset confiscation is underway not only abroad, but also in Ukraine. Tens of billions of hryvnias of sanctioned persons, Russian banks and companies have already been directed by the Government to restore and protect our state. We are making a decision under which ARMA will sell bonds confiscated by the court in the amount of almost UAH 1.8 billion. These funds will then be transferred to the budget and directed to the Restoration Fund of our state," Shmyhal said.
The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved ARMA's proposal to sell domestic government bonds "Military Bonds" in national currency in the amount of 1 million 752 thousand 893 pieces, which were purchased with funds from Royal Pay Europe LLC, seized to the state according to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
It is stipulated that the funds from the sale of these bonds are credited to the state budget and directed to the fund for the liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression.
The High Anti-Corruption Court seized securities and funds in the total amount of more than UAH 1.8 billion from the company "Sia Royal Pay Europe", which is associated with the Russian bookmaker "1xBet" and represented in Ukraine by the company "Your Betting Company".
Decree No. 14/2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of economic sanctions against the company Royal Pay Europe.