The budget is cracking, the dishes are shining: in Kyiv, 150 thousand UAH were stolen on glasses and spoons for school shelters

Disposable tableware for shelters of educational institutions was purchased at a loss of almost UAH 150,000. The accounting department of the education department is being checked for official negligence.

According to the police, in 2023, the Department of Education of the Podilskyi RDA and private enterprises concluded an agreement on the supply of kitchen appliances for their use in 70 shelters of educational institutions in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

The chief accountant of the institution, being a financially responsible person, reportedly signed a payment order. Thus, the supplier received almost one million hryvnias from the local budget for disposable cups, plates and spoons.

However, during the court investigation, it was established that the cost of the purchased products significantly exceeded the market value, and the amount of overpayment will be about UAH 150,000 - the police said.

