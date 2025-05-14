The budget is cracking, the dishes are shining: in Kyiv, 150 thousand UAH were stolen on glasses and spoons for school shelters

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19874 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33109 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 59801 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53969 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63029 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145643 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60447 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161475 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88779 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 19894 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39339 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 43616 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 58007 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145657 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Emmanuel Macron

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

France

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12382 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17748 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26624 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55195 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113613 views
SWIFT

Mi-8

SpaceX Starship

The New York Times

TikTok

The budget is cracking, the dishes are shining: in Kyiv, 150 thousand UAH were stolen on glasses and spoons for school shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

In Kyiv, the Department of Education of the Podilsk RDA overpaid 150 thousand UAH for disposable tableware for 70 shelters. The chief accountant is suspected of official negligence.

The budget is cracking, the dishes are shining: in Kyiv, 150 thousand UAH were stolen on glasses and spoons for school shelters

Disposable tableware for shelters of educational institutions was purchased at a loss of almost UAH 150,000. The accounting department of the education department is being checked for official negligence.

This is reported by the Kyiv police, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, in 2023, the Department of Education of the Podilskyi RDA and private enterprises concluded an agreement on the supply of kitchen appliances for their use in 70 shelters of educational institutions in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

The chief accountant of the institution, being a financially responsible person, reportedly signed a payment order. Thus, the supplier received almost one million hryvnias from the local budget for disposable cups, plates and spoons.

However, during the court investigation, it was established that the cost of the purchased products significantly exceeded the market value, and the amount of overpayment will be about UAH 150,000

- the police said.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, the director of a sports school is suspected of losses of UAH 1.2 million

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.96
Bitcoin
$103,969.40
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$34.94
Золото
$3,223.71
Ethereum
$2,624.57