The British Duchess was diagnosed with skin cancer

British media reported that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Details

Ferguson, 64, who was married to Prince Andrew, was treated for breast cancer last year, and now she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after having several moles removed.

She is undergoing further investigation to ensure it was detected in the early stages. Obviously, another diagnosis so soon after breast cancer treatment is upsetting, but the Duchess remains in good spirits Sky News quoted her spokesperson as saying.

Ferguson, known as Fergie, spoke about the importance of seeing a doctor to check for cancer after her first breast cancer surgery.

Her new diagnosis comes as 75-year-old King Charles prepares for a "corrective procedure" to enlarge his prostate this week.

On Wednesday, royal officials also announced that Catherine, the wife of Charles's heir, Prince William, had undergone a successful routine abdominal surgery and would be in the hospital for two weeks.