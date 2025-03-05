The British Defense Minister is heading to the USA to discuss a plan regarding Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
British Defense Minister John Healey will meet with his American counterpart to discuss a possible plan for resolving the war. London is conducting active consultations with international partners regarding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
British Defence Minister John Healey will meet in Washington on Thursday with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth to discuss a possible plan to resolve the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been actively consulting with international partners in recent days, seeking a diplomatic solution that could end the war. After meetings with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron, London aims to develop a common position with Washington.
According to the French leader, one of the options for a peace plan involves a temporary ceasefire that would pertain to air and naval operations, but not ground fighting. However, the British government has not yet confirmed support for this approach.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to maintain U.S. support and stated that he is ready to negotiate with Trump to ensure stable peace in Ukraine. He also had a phone conversation with Starmer, who expressed the belief that all parties must find a long-term solution to end the war as soon as possible.
Recall
At the summit of world leaders, it was determined that the basis of the ceasefire should be security guarantees for Ukraine through NATO mechanisms. The exchange of prisoners and the return of children are seen as the first step towards peace.
“Strong security guarantees for Kyiv": Zelenskyy summarizes the summit in London02.03.25, 22:37 • 31264 views