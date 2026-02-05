$43.190.22
February 4, 09:10 PM • 7320 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 14632 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 13029 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 13533 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 15401 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 16111 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13832 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13199 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19667 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26529 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 34686 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 65231 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 65832 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 104936 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 112196 views
The body of Russian businessman Baumgertner, former head of Uralkali, found on a beach, has been identified in Cyprus.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Cypriot authorities have confirmed that the body found last month on the coast belongs to Russian businessman Vladislav Baumgertner. His remains were discovered a week after his disappearance in Limassol on January 7.

The body of Russian businessman Baumgertner, former head of Uralkali, found on a beach, has been identified in Cyprus.

The Cypriot authorities have officially confirmed that the body found last month on the coast belongs to Russian businessman Vladislav Baumgertner. The former top manager, who in 2013 was at the center of an international scandal due to his arrest in Belarus, went missing in Limassol on January 7, and his remains were found only a week later. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Baumgertner's body was found in a semi-destroyed state on Avdimou beach, located on the territory of a sovereign British military base. Due to severe tissue decomposition, the police had to involve an independent expert from abroad and conduct a DNA analysis, the results of which finally confirmed the identity of the 53-year-old businessman. The British Bases Police (SBA) continues the investigation to determine whether the death was the result of an accident during rock climbing or has a criminal nature.

Rainer family murder: new details of the tragedy revealed17.12.25, 15:24 • 3940 views

According to the investigation, on the day of his disappearance, Baumgertner took a taxi to the coastal area of Pissouri, where he intended to follow a difficult rock climbing route. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that almost simultaneously with the businessman's disappearance, a Russian diplomat, Alexey Panov, died under mysterious circumstances at the Russian embassy in Cyprus. The embassy called the employee's death a suicide and refused to grant local police access to the scene, which sparked a wave of rumors about a possible connection between the two incidents.

From a high-profile arrest in Minsk to a quiet life on the island

Vladislav Baumgertner became known worldwide in 2013 when, as CEO of "Uralkali", he was detained at Minsk airport after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Belarus. At that time, the Belarusian authorities accused him of causing damage to the country's economy amounting to 100 million dollars after the termination of the partnership with "Belaruskali". After being held in the KGB pre-trial detention center and under house arrest, he was extradited to Russia, where all charges were subsequently dropped.

Ryan Rout, who attempted to assassinate Trump, was sentenced to life imprisonment04.02.26, 21:24 • 2612 views

In recent years, Baumgertner lived in Cyprus, leading a private life and engaging in the logistics business. His death closes another chapter in the history of one of the most high-profile corporate conflicts in the post-Soviet space. Currently, the businessman's relatives have already been informed about the results of the examination, and law enforcement officers are awaiting the conclusions of the toxicological analysis to put an end to the case.

Son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi killed - media03.02.26, 22:37 • 5486 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Belarus
Associated Press
Cyprus