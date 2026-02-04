$43.190.22
TikTok

Ryan Rout, who attempted to assassinate Trump, was sentenced to life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Ryan Rout has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in September 2024. He received a life sentence without parole, plus 7 years for weapons possession.

Ryan Rout, who attempted to assassinate Trump, was sentenced to life imprisonment

Ryan Rout, who attempted to assassinate US President Donald Trump in September 2024, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by The Associated Press, according to UNN

Details

According to the publication, Ryan Rout was sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to assassinate US President Trump on a golf course in Florida in 2024. 

During the hearing, Rout's lawyer argued that "at the crucial moment, he chose not to pull the trigger." The judge objected, recalling Rout's past arrests, to which the lawyer replied: "He is a complex person, I admit it, but deep down he is very good."

The publication notes that Rout received life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, plus 7 years for possession of a weapon. Sentences for the other three crimes will be served concurrently.

Rout was found guilty of attempted murder of a leading presidential candidate, use of a firearm to commit a crime, assault on a federal officer, possession of a firearm, and use of a weapon with an obliterated serial number. 

Recall 

A shooting occurred near a golf club in the US where Donald Trump was present. However, Trump was not the target of the attack and was not harmed. 

Earlier, US federal prosecutors demanded life imprisonment for Ryan Wesley Rout for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

