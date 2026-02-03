Son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi killed - media

The son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, was killed today, February 3, in his own residence. Al Arabiya writes about this, reports UNN.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in an attack by four assailants - the publication writes.

It is noted that he was killed in the city of Zintan, 136 kilometers southwest of the capital Tripoli.

A source said that the attackers shot Saif al-Islam in the garden of his house before fleeing the scene. The source added that it is currently unknown who is responsible for the murder.

Sources in Saif al-Islam's political team reported that four armed men broke into his residence after disabling surveillance cameras.

Let us remind you

Hannibal Gaddafi, the youngest son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was released on Monday after almost ten years of imprisonment without trial in Lebanon. He was held in connection with the disappearance of Shiite cleric Musa al-Sadr in 1978.