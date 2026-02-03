$42.970.16
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 6390 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 10949 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 12413 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 10986 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19413 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 27420 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16312 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24109 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34235 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi killed - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed by four attackers at his home in the city of Zintan. The attackers shot him in the garden of the residence and then fled.

The son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, was killed today, February 3, in his own residence. Al Arabiya writes about this, reports UNN.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in an attack by four assailants

- the publication writes.

It is noted that he was killed in the city of Zintan, 136 kilometers southwest of the capital Tripoli.

A source said that the attackers shot Saif al-Islam in the garden of his house before fleeing the scene. The source added that it is currently unknown who is responsible for the murder.

Sources in Saif al-Islam's political team reported that four armed men broke into his residence after disabling surveillance cameras.

Let us remind you

Hannibal Gaddafi, the youngest son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was released on Monday after almost ten years of imprisonment without trial in Lebanon. He was held in connection with the disappearance of Shiite cleric Musa al-Sadr in 1978.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Lebanon