The body of journalist Roshchina was returned to Ukraine at the end of February - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee

The body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, was returned to Ukraine as part of an exchange at the end of February. This was announced by the head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The body of Viktoria Roshchyna is in Ukraine. The journalist's body was returned as part of an exchange at the end of February. For some time it was necessary to keep silent, because the Russians often use the tactic of swapping bodies and there was no certainty that it was Viktoria," the MP wrote.

He also added that Roshchyna's family insisted on conducting several DNA tests to make sure that it was the body of the deceased journalist.

"So, now, referring to the position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we can state: the journalist's body is at home. The Russians killed the 27-year-old media worker, who was illegally detained and tortured for a long time," the MP summed up.

Recall

In October 2024, People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn stated that the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, would be handed over to her relatives in the near future.