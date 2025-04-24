The body of journalist Roshchina was returned to Ukraine at the end of February - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee

$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6034 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61671 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103453 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131855 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77608 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125748 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52487 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131855 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81076 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125748 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93370 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108070 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 812 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9998 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 32803 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 40313 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 51453 views
The body of journalist Roshchina was returned to Ukraine at the end of February - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The body of Victoria Roshchina was returned as part of an exchange at the end of February. The family had to insist on DNA tests to make sure it was the body of the deceased journalist.

The body of journalist Roshchina was returned to Ukraine at the end of February - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee

The body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, was returned to Ukraine as part of an exchange at the end of February. This was announced by the head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The body of Viktoria Roshchyna is in Ukraine. The journalist's body was returned as part of an exchange at the end of February. For some time it was necessary to keep silent, because the Russians often use the tactic of swapping bodies and there was no certainty that it was Viktoria," the MP wrote.

He also added that Roshchyna's family insisted on conducting several DNA tests to make sure that it was the body of the deceased journalist.

"So, now, referring to the position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we can state: the journalist's body is at home. The Russians killed the 27-year-old media worker, who was illegally detained and tortured for a long time," the MP summed up.

Recall

In October 2024, People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn stated that the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, would be handed over to her relatives in the near future.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
Ukraine
