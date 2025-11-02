Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the administration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast the day before. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

According to him, it was Kiriyenko who came up with the idea of inviting foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, because he is responsible for both propaganda and regional policy under Putin.

Now Kiriyenko will see with his own eyes that the realization of his madness is not possible - wrote the head of the CCD.

He added that Kiriyenko will soon be joined by the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, who, by Putin's order, was supposed to "defeat everyone," but now "has begun to dismiss the first generals."

Context

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian troops were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He added that Russian troops were allegedly not against allowing media, including Ukrainian and foreign, "into the enemy's encirclement zones."

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, called on media representatives not to believe any words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin does not keep its promises.

Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he replied