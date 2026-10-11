The "ATESH" partisans destroyed a Russian diesel locomotive in Voronezh Oblast and claimed to have disrupted military logistics

Illustrative photo

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement said they had disabled a freight diesel locomotive near the Liski railway station in Russia's Voronezh region. According to them, the sabotage disrupted the supply of military cargo to the Russian grouping in the Kupiansk direction. The "ATESH" movement reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, the 2TE116U freight diesel locomotive sustained significant damage as a result of the operation. It is claimed that the locomotive cannot be returned to service without a major overhaul.

The Liski railway junction is an important part of Russia's transport network. Freight trains from the Volga region, the Urals and Siberia pass through it toward Valuyki, including trains carrying military equipment, fuel and ammunition.

How the sabotage affected the supply of Russian troops

The "ATESH" movement claims that the damage to the locomotive caused delays to military trains and disrupted supply schedules for Russian units conducting combat operations in the Kupiansk direction.

According to the partisans, the situation is compounded by a shortage of operational locomotives, meaning that the loss of even one unit of rolling stock used for traction can affect the transportation of military cargo.

At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of the extent of the locomotive's damage or the actual impact of the sabotage on Russian military logistics.

"ATESH" reported the destruction of a communications tower with an electronic warfare system in Voronezh Oblast