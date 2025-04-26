The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers, tanks, artillery systems and other equipment in a day

$41.690.00
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
04:00 AM • 11827 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 19532 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 26003 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 11:13 AM • 36212 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 46200 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 55678 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 38412 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

April 25, 07:40 AM • 40135 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 86494 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 59061 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
04:00 AM • 11832 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 55680 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 86496 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 138329 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 301939 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers, tanks, artillery systems and other equipment in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1110 Russian soldiers and destroyed 70 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the year, more than 155,000 occupiers have been destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers, tanks, artillery systems and other equipment in a day

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost 1,110 soldiers on the front. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 70 artillery systems and 118 enemy drones. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.26.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 947610 (+1110) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10711 (+8)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22320 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 26965 (+70)
          • MLRS ‒ 1372 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1145 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 33897 (+118)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 46051 (+145)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of this year, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. 

                              Ukrainians are fighting with Russians because they brought hatred to their land - Zelensky25.04.25, 20:19 • 3320 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Oleksandr Syrskyi
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                              Ukraine
