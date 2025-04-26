The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers, tanks, artillery systems and other equipment in a day

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost 1,110 soldiers on the front. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 70 artillery systems and 118 enemy drones. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.26.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 947610 (+1110) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10711 (+8)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22320 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 26965 (+70)

MLRS ‒ 1372 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1145 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 33897 (+118)

cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 46051 (+145)

special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

Data is being updated.

Let us remind you

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of this year, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders.

