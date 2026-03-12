$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 13846 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 32943 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 34299 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 29743 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 36846 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 33806 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39077 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34845 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 45152 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121478 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 780 Russian occupiers and thousands of drones within a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2652 views

The General Staff reports the elimination of 780 occupiers and 56 artillery systems in a day. Ukrainian forces grounded 2102 enemy drones and destroyed 243 units of automotive equipment.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 780 Russian occupiers and thousands of drones within a day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy enemy manpower and equipment on all fronts, demonstrating a high intensity of combat operations. Over the past day, the Russians lost another 780 of their servicemen. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official report of the military command, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 780 invaders and destroyed more than fifty artillery systems. The greatest dynamics were demonstrated in shooting down enemy operational-tactical level UAVs – over two thousand units were grounded per day. The enemy's vehicle fleet also suffered significant losses, which directly affects the enemy's ability to provide its advanced units with everything necessary.

Estimated combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.03.26 amounted to:

  • personnel – about 1,276,760 (+780) people
    • artillery systems – 38,319 (+56) units
      • operational-tactical level UAVs – 173,068 (+2,102) units
        • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 83,034 (+243) units
          • armored combat vehicles – 24,197 (+20) units
            • tanks – 11,766 (+3) units
              • MLRS – 1,681 (+1) units
                • air defense systems – 1,329 (+1) units

                  Stability of indicators in strategic categories

                  Loss figures in the categories of aviation, navy, and special equipment remained unchanged over the past day, but the overall figures indicate a systemic depletion of the aggressor's resources.

                  To date, 435 aircraft and 349 helicopters have been destroyed, as well as 31 ships and boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The command emphasizes that all data are approximate, as counting in the zone of active hostilities is extremely difficult, and the final figures are constantly being updated.

                  Agents of the ATESH movement blew up the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction12.03.26, 06:49 • 3148 views

                  Stepan Haftko

                  War in Ukraine
                  Technology
                  Martial law
                  War in Ukraine
                  General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                  Ukraine