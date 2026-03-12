The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy enemy manpower and equipment on all fronts, demonstrating a high intensity of combat operations. Over the past day, the Russians lost another 780 of their servicemen. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official report of the military command, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 780 invaders and destroyed more than fifty artillery systems. The greatest dynamics were demonstrated in shooting down enemy operational-tactical level UAVs – over two thousand units were grounded per day. The enemy's vehicle fleet also suffered significant losses, which directly affects the enemy's ability to provide its advanced units with everything necessary.

Estimated combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.03.26 amounted to:

personnel – about 1,276,760 (+780) people

artillery systems – 38,319 (+56) units

operational-tactical level UAVs – 173,068 (+2,102) units

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 83,034 (+243) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,197 (+20) units

tanks – 11,766 (+3) units

MLRS – 1,681 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,329 (+1) units

Stability of indicators in strategic categories

Loss figures in the categories of aviation, navy, and special equipment remained unchanged over the past day, but the overall figures indicate a systemic depletion of the aggressor's resources.

To date, 435 aircraft and 349 helicopters have been destroyed, as well as 31 ships and boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The command emphasizes that all data are approximate, as counting in the zone of active hostilities is extremely difficult, and the final figures are constantly being updated.

