The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 1,400 artillery systems of the enemy in May - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
According to Syrskyi, in May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,391 units of artillery systems of the occupiers. Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 7,000 artillery systems.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively destroying enemy weapons at the front. In May alone, 1391 units of the occupiers' artillery systems were hit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
We are destroying enemy artillery. Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 7,000 different artillery systems - 7,218 units. I thank all the defenders for their professional and effective combat work.
On June 4, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 930 Russian soldiers, as well as dozens of tanks, armored combat vehicles and other equipment of the occupiers. The total losses of the Russian army are approaching one million.