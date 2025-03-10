General Staff confirmed the hit of the Ryazan and Novokuybyshevsk oil refineries of the occupiers.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in the Ryazan and Samara regions of Russia. Both facilities produced fuel for the Russian army and aviation.
Details
"The forces of the unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important strategic objects of the Russian aggressor. In particular, on the night of March 9, the occupiers' oil refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation was hit, which was involved in supplying the invading army. Explosions were recorded in the target area," the General Staff's message states.
The Ryazan Oil Refinery, as indicated, produced an average of 840 thousand tons of high-grade fuel for jet engines. Aviation kerosene of the TS-1 grade produced by it was actively used by the aggressor's aviation in strikes on the territory of Ukraine.
"In addition, on the night of March 10, a strike was recorded on the production facilities of the Novokuybyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara region. Fuel from this oil refinery is transported via pipelines and railways to supply the enemy's troop grouping in the northern direction," the General Staff's message states.
Detailed information regarding the consequences of the damage to the objects, as indicated, is currently being clarified.
"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come… Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff emphasized.
