The ambassador expects Merz to promise Ukraine new arms supplies during the visit

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, said that he expects Chancellor Friedrich Merz to promise new arms deliveries to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

...Oleksiy Makeyev expects Chancellor Friedrich Merz to promise new arms deliveries to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. However, he refused to provide details - the message says.

According to the dpa news agency, citing government circles, the new federal government wants to keep the supply of German weapons to Ukraine secret again. The main goal is to "deprive the aggressor of military superiority in the war in Ukraine."

Supplement

On May 10, Friedrich Merz, together with French President Macron, the Prime Minister of Poland and Great Britain - Tusk and Starmer arrived in Kyiv.

Recently, the Federal Government of Germany announced the provision of another package of military assistance for Ukraine. It includes a wide range of modern weapons, armored vehicles, missiles for air defense systems, drones and engineering equipment.

In April, Merz said that he had always advocated the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but on the condition of agreement with allies.