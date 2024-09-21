The Air Force reported hostile launches of the UAS in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force detected enemy launches of guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, missile threats were reported in three regions of Ukraine.
Hostile launches of the anti-missile system in Zaporizhzhia region have been detected. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Recall
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the missile threat in 3 regions.
