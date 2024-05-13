The Air Force reported a high-speed target in Odesa region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81770 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107474 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150325 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250573 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174198 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165449 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226029 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113065 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40391 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32376 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64677 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32936 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226029 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237832 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224624 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81770 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58821 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64677 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112952 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113850 views
The Air Force reported a high-speed target in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41916 views

A high-speed missile is headed for Odesa region, prompting authorities to call on residents to take shelter until the threat passes.

The Air Force has warned that a fast-moving target is moving to Odesa region, UNN reports.

"High-speed target in Odesa region!" the Air Force reported.

Add

Residents of Odesa region were urged to stay in safe places.

"Residents of Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in safe places until the curfew. It is important!" - said Oleg Kiper, Head of Odesa RMA.

Recall

Ukraine has already declared a large-scale air alert three times.

Antonina Tumanova

War
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

