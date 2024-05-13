The Air Force reported a high-speed target in Odesa region

The Air Force has warned that a fast-moving target is moving to Odesa region, UNN reports.

"High-speed target in Odesa region!" the Air Force reported.

Residents of Odesa region were urged to stay in safe places.

"Residents of Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in safe places until the curfew. It is important!" - said Oleg Kiper, Head of Odesa RMA.

Ukraine has already declared a large-scale air alert three times.