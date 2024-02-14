The Air Force hopes that Ukrainian women will be able to become F-16 pilots

Currently, there are hopes that women will be able to become F-16 pilots in the future, but today there are no women among the pilots who are trained on the F-16. This was announced by the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, reports UNN.

"We hope that there will be women among the F-16 pilots, as there are in the United States and Israel. Women in the army today occupy a very serious place, meaning that gender policy is given very serious attention. And our Kharkiv Air Force University, a specialized university of the Air Force, has many women studying there who are performing duties on an equal footing with men. Among the military engineers in the brigades, there are also women who are engaged in aircraft maintenance, we have talked about them many times, shown them on our information resources. So everything will happen, the question is to get the planes to the territory of our country as soon as possible," explained Yuriy Ihnat.

