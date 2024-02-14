"Ramstein-19": Austin promised to tailor support to Ukraine's needs, mentioned artillery, F-16s and multi-level air defense

The members of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will continue to tailor support to Ukraine's short- and long-term security needs, and this will be helped by a coalition of capabilities, including equipping Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the beginning of the Ramstein meeting on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As the Pentagon chief noted, capability coalitions "are helping to build the foundations for a Ukrainian future force that will deter and defend against continued Russian aggression."

We will continue to adapt our support to Ukraine's short-term and long-term security requirements - Austin said.

He thanked everyone who leads the capability coalitions. "You are tackling truly crucial task. That means building up Ukraine's future artillery force and supplying it with enough ammunition. It means equipping Ukraine with F-16s and the infrastructure to keep them flying. And it means ensuring that Ukraine has an integrated and layered air defense network to protect its civilians, cities and skies."

"We'll keep using the nimble framework of the capability coalition to adapt to Ukraine's evolving security requirements. Each of these coalitions underscores our unity and resolve to help Ukraine and to confront Russian aggression. We'll continue to work together to get Ukraine what it needs to hold on to its gains and to keep pushing back Russia's illegal occupation in the months ahead," the US Secretary of Defense said.

"We won't back down," Austin said.

"The outcome of Ukraine's fight against Putin's imperial aggression will help define global security for decades. And for people of principle and governments of conscience standing aside while Ukraine fights for its very existence is not an option. Ukraine will not surrender and neither will we," the Pentagon chief summarized.

