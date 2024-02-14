"Ramstein-19": Umerov outlines priorities, Syrskyi joins as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the first time

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov outlined Ukraine's priorities for today's meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues, noting that he is participating in it together with Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, for whom this is the first meeting in the Ramstein format in his new position, UNN reports.

We have started the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. I introduced our partners to Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi. This is his first meeting in the Ramstein format as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Umerov wrote in X.

According to him, he, along with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, "look forward to a productive meeting.

We will focus on increasing defense production, drones and technology, as well as preparing for both long-term challenges and immediate needs - noted the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

