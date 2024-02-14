"Ramstein-19": Umerov outlines priorities, Syrskyi joins as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the first time

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 81244 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120081 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124306 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166119 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177072 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166894 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101924 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 75553 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 49593 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 45425 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 57864 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269226 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224273 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249720 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235755 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120081 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101393 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117859 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118456 views
Actual
"Ramstein-19": Umerov outlines priorities, Syrskyi joins as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the first time

"Ramstein-19": Umerov outlines priorities, Syrskyi joins as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23795 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine outlined the priorities of the Defense Contact Group meeting, focusing on increasing defense production, drones and technology, and addressing immediate and long-term challenges.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov outlined Ukraine's priorities for today's meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues, noting that he is participating in it together with Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, for whom this is the first meeting in the Ramstein format in his new position, UNN reports.

We have started the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. I introduced our partners to Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi. This is his first meeting in the Ramstein format as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Umerov wrote in X.

According to him, he, along with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, "look forward to a productive meeting.

We will focus on increasing defense production, drones and technology, as well as preparing for both long-term challenges and immediate needs

- noted the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

"Ramstein-19": Pentagon Secretary Austin opens meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense14.02.24, 16:08 • 26494 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising