The Air Force has once again reported a ballistic threat

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas (UPDATED)
11:49 PM • 21214 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas (UPDATED)

May 24, 04:10 PM • 29917 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 27390 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 53783 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 42133 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 113382 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 102222 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72946 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82205 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69269 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Due to bad weather, there were emergency shutdowns of two power lines in the Poltava region: 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity

May 24, 05:08 PM • 6442 views

Russian troops hit Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region with KABs: there is a dead and wounded

May 24, 05:30 PM • 9548 views

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka

May 24, 06:25 PM • 9232 views

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

10:44 PM • 9380 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

12:12 AM • 6874 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 53786 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 113382 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 188084 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 281476 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 362389 views
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 29920 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 18561 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 19349 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 25920 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 31864 views
The Air Force has once again reported a ballistic threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3144 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast. Tonight, the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using missiles and UAVs.

The Air Force has once again reported a ballistic threat

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has once again reported on the possibility of the enemy using ballistic weapons, UNN reports.

"Threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast!", the message says.

Let's add

Tonight, the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine. According to preliminary information, in addition to strike UAVs, he used cruise and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and other cities. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from bombers - Ukrainian Navy25.05.25, 02:14 • 1486 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv
