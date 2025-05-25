The Air Force has once again reported a ballistic threat

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has once again reported on the possibility of the enemy using ballistic weapons, UNN reports.

"Threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast!", the message says.

Tonight, the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine. According to preliminary information, in addition to strike UAVs, he used cruise and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and other cities. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

