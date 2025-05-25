Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from bombers - Ukrainian Navy

On Sunday, May 25 at 01:55, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft towards the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Attention! Missile launches from strategic bombers have been recorded - the message reads.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called not to ignore air raid alerts.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones. City authorities reported a series of explosions in the city and a fire at the site of one of the hits.

On Sunday, May 25, as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a UAV debris fell on a residential building. There is partial destruction of the building and a fire at the scene.

"The night will not be easy" - the head of the KMVA warned of a massive combined shelling of Kyiv