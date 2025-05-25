$41.500.00
Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)
11:49 PM • 10584 views

Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)

May 24, 04:10 PM • 16303 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 24216 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 49468 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 40016 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 111124 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 101568 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72729 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81944 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69160 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from bombers - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

On May 25 at 01:55, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft. Also at night, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones, and UAV fragments fell on a residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from bombers - Ukrainian Navy

On Sunday, May 25 at 01:55, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft towards the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Attention! Missile launches from strategic bombers have been recorded

- the message reads.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called not to ignore air raid alerts.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones. City authorities reported a series of explosions in the city and a fire at the site of one of the hits.

On Sunday, May 25, as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a UAV debris fell on a residential building. There is partial destruction of the building and a fire at the scene.

"The night will not be easy" - the head of the KMVA warned of a massive combined shelling of Kyiv24.05.25, 23:57 • 1354 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
