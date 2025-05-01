$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
The agreement with Ukraine is designed to compensate US funds - Trump adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3878 views

A Trump adviser said a new agreement with Ukraine should reimburse American taxpayers for money spent subsidizing the war. Trump's goal is to stop the killings and achieve peace.

The agreement with Ukraine is designed to compensate US funds - Trump adviser

US President Donald Trump's security adviser, Stephen Miller, said that the new agreement concerning Ukraine provides for reimbursement of the costs of American taxpayers. He said this during a briefing at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

We are a very rich country with mineral resources. But as for this agreement, we will promote it and put it into effect as quickly as we can, but it is designed to pay off the United States. This is a key point. For the hundreds of billions of dollars that our taxpayers have spent subsidizing the war in Ukraine. So, this is a reimbursement to the United States, and this is one of the most important points to understand. What are the leverages? Does this give any leverage? The president's goal, I repeat, is to stop the killings and achieve a peaceful settlement, which, of course, remains the main task 

- Miller said.

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances 01.05.25, 11:40 • 70372 views

He also added that Trump's goal is to "stop the killings and achieve a peaceful settlement," which, he said, remains the main task of the American administration.

Let us remind you

On May 1, Ukraine and the USA signed the so-called agreement on mineral resources. In particular, said the first vice-premier minister - minister of economy Yulia Svyrydenko, telling the details.

Ratification of the Agreement will not take place in the near future, the possible date is May 13-15, if they manage to submit the documents to the Council. The Prime Minister must present the agreement to the factions, after which the collection of votes will begin.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Yulia Sviridenko
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
