The enemy lost 1510 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to January 12, 25:

- Personnel: 809 760 (+1510).

- Tanks: 9764 (+8).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20315 (+26).

- Artillery systems: 21876 (+37).

- RSVP: 1261 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 1044 (+2).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 22204 (+183).

- Cruise missiles: 3018.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33708 (+110).

- Special equipment: 3695 (+1).

