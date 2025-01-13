The aggressor lost more than 1500 troops and hundreds of pieces of equipment over the day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1510 enemy troops. Also, 8 tanks, 26 armored personnel carriers, 37 artillery systems and 183 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to January 12, 25:
- Personnel: 809 760 (+1510).
- Tanks: 9764 (+8).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20315 (+26).
- Artillery systems: 21876 (+37).
- RSVP: 1261 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 1044 (+2).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 22204 (+183).
- Cruise missiles: 3018.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33708 (+110).
- Special equipment: 3695 (+1).
