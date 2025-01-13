There were 124 combat engagements at the frontline: where the situation is the hottest - General Staff

A total of 124 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Enemy forces continue to exert the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the militants attacked 4 times in the areas of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor attacked 8 times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, terrorists attacked 11 times near Kopanky, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 14 firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 11 times near the settlements of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy tried 50 times to break through the defense near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novovasylivka, Sribne, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy attacked 9 times near the localities of Kostiantynopil, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Rivne.

Ukrainian troops repel 22 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline